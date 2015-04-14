Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома An Upsetters Showcase

An Upsetters Showcase

Peter Tosh & Friends

Cleopatra Records  • Регги  • 2015

1

400 Years

Peter Tosh

2:54

2

No Sympathy

Peter Tosh

2:52

3

Brand New Second Hand (Version 1)

Peter Tosh

3:11

4

Downpressor

Peter Tosh

3:13

5

Dreamland Version

U-Roy

2:25

6

Moving Version

Big Youth

3:00

7

Shocks 71

Dave BarkerCharlie Ace

3:17

8

Like It Like This

Johnny Lover

2:49

9

Picture On The Wall

Carl Dawkins

2:54

10

Upsetting Station

Dave Barker

3:51

11

Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying

Dave Barker

3:18

12

What a Confusion

Dave Barker

3:24

13

True Love

Carl Dawkins

2:44

14

Cloud Nine

Carl Dawkins

3:10

15

Brand New Second Hand (Version 2)

 🅴

Peter Tosh

3:58

