The Wayward Wind: A Collection.

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Gogi Grant
1
The Wayward Wind
2
Love Is
3
You're in Love
4
I Let a Song Go out of My Heart
5
What's New?
6
The One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)
7
I Gave You My Heart
8
We Believe in Love
9
It Happens Every Spring
10
Wrap Youtroubles in Dreams (And Dream Your Troubles Away)
11
Who Are We?
12
Suddenly There's a Valley
13
When the Tide Is High
14
No More Than Forever
15
Love Is the Sweetest Thing
16
All of Me
17
The Wayward Wind (Alternate Take)
The Helen Morgan Story
Suddenly There's Gogi Grant
Wayfaring Stranger - Gogi Grant
Young and Foolish
Cole Porter: Kiss Me Kate
By Myself
Показать ещё