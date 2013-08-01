Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ethera

Ethera

Visions Of Atlantis

Napalm Records  • Метал  • 2013

1

The Ark

 🅴

Visions Of Atlantis

4:29

2

Machinage

Visions Of Atlantis

3:33

3

Avatara

Visions Of Atlantis

4:50

4

Vicious Circle

Visions Of Atlantis

4:28

5

Hypnotized

Visions Of Atlantis

4:20

6

Tlaloc's Grace

Visions Of Atlantis

4:05

7

Burden of Divinity

Visions Of Atlantis

3:38

8

Cave Behind the Waterfall

Visions Of Atlantis

3:52

9

A.E.O.N. 19th

Visions Of Atlantis

4:09

10

Bestiality vs. Integrity

Visions Of Atlantis

4:35

11

Clerics Emotion

Visions Of Atlantis

5:08

12

Tlaloc's Grace (Orchestral Version) (Bonus Track)

Visions Of Atlantis

4:10

