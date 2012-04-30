Mussorgsky: Pictures At an Exhibition - Shostakovich: Preludes, Op. 34

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Katya Apekisheva
1
Pictures At an Exhibition: Promenade
2
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 1, Gnomus
3
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 1, Promenade
4
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 2, Il vecchio castello
5
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 2, Promenade
6
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 3, Tuileries
7
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 4, Bydlo
8
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 4, Promenade
9
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 5, Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks
10
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 6, Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle
11
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 6, Promenade
12
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 7, The Market At Limoges
13
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 7, Catacombae
14
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 8, Cum mortuis in lingua mortua
15
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 9, The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yagá)
16
Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 10, The Great Gate of Kiev
17
Preludes, Op. 34: I. Moderato in C
18
Preludes, Op. 34: II. Allegretto in A Minor
19
Preludes, Op. 34: III. Andante in G
20
Preludes, Op. 34: IV. Moderato in E Minor
21
Preludes, Op. 34: V. Allegro vivace in D
22
Preludes, Op. 34: VI. Allegretto in B Minor
23
Preludes, Op. 34: VII. Andante in A
24
Preludes, Op. 34: VIII. Allegretto in F-sharp Minor
25
Preludes, Op. 34: IX. Presto in E
26
Preludes, Op. 34: X. Moderato non troppo in C-sharp Minor
27
Preludes, Op. 34: XI. Allegretto in B
28
Preludes, Op. 34: XII. Allegro non troppo in G-sharp minor
29
Preludes, Op. 34: XIII. Moderato in F Sharp
30
Preludes, Op. 34: XIV. Adagio in E-flat Minor
31
Preludes, Op. 34: XV. Allegretto in D-flat
32
Preludes, Op. 34: XVI. Andantino in B-flat Minor
33
Preludes, Op. 34: XVII. Largo in A-flat
34
Preludes, Op. 34: XVIII. Allegretto in F Minor
35
Preludes, Op. 34: XIX. Andantino in E-flat
36
Preludes, Op. 34: XX. Allegro furioso in C-minor
37
Preludes, Op. 34: XXI. Allegretto poco moderato in B-flat
38
Preludes, Op. 34: XXII. Adagio in G Minor
39
Preludes, Op. 34: XXIII. Moderato in F
40
Preludes, Op. 34: XXIV. Allegretto in D Minor
Impromptus
Rachmaninov: Two-Piano Suites / Six Morceaux, Op. 11
Stravinsky: Piano Ballets - Petrushka & The Rite of Spring
Works for Viola & Piano
Prokofiev, Ysaÿe, Chausson, Saint-Saëns: Works for Violin & Piano
Grieg: Holberg Suite, Poetic Tone, Lyric Pieces: Piano Music