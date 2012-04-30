Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mussorgsky: Pictures At an Exhibition - Shostakovich: Preludes, Op. 34

Mussorgsky: Pictures At an Exhibition - Shostakovich: Preludes, Op. 34

Katya Apekisheva

Onyx Classics  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

Pictures At an Exhibition: Promenade

Katya Apekisheva

1:14

2

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 1, Gnomus

Katya Apekisheva

2:46

3

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 1, Promenade

Katya Apekisheva

0:50

4

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 2, Il vecchio castello

Katya Apekisheva

5:13

5

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 2, Promenade

Katya Apekisheva

0:24

6

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 3, Tuileries

Katya Apekisheva

1:10

7

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 4, Bydlo

Katya Apekisheva

3:24

8

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 4, Promenade

Katya Apekisheva

0:48

9

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 5, Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks

Katya Apekisheva

1:12

10

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 6, Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle

Katya Apekisheva

2:59

11

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 6, Promenade

Katya Apekisheva

1:07

12

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 7, The Market At Limoges

Katya Apekisheva

1:24

13

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 7, Catacombae

Katya Apekisheva

2:30

14

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 8, Cum mortuis in lingua mortua

Katya Apekisheva

2:45

15

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 9, The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yagá)

Katya Apekisheva

3:21

16

Pictures At an Exhibition: No. 10, The Great Gate of Kiev

Katya Apekisheva

5:29

17

Preludes, Op. 34: I. Moderato in C

Katya Apekisheva

1:25

18

Preludes, Op. 34: II. Allegretto in A Minor

Katya Apekisheva

0:59

19

Preludes, Op. 34: III. Andante in G

Katya Apekisheva

1:52

20

Preludes, Op. 34: IV. Moderato in E Minor

Katya Apekisheva

2:22

21

Preludes, Op. 34: V. Allegro vivace in D

Katya Apekisheva

0:34

22

Preludes, Op. 34: VI. Allegretto in B Minor

Katya Apekisheva

1:12

23

Preludes, Op. 34: VII. Andante in A

Katya Apekisheva

1:10

24

Preludes, Op. 34: VIII. Allegretto in F-sharp Minor

Katya Apekisheva

1:07

25

Preludes, Op. 34: IX. Presto in E

Katya Apekisheva

0:41

26

Preludes, Op. 34: X. Moderato non troppo in C-sharp Minor

Katya Apekisheva

2:12

27

Preludes, Op. 34: XI. Allegretto in B

Katya Apekisheva

0:53

28

Preludes, Op. 34: XII. Allegro non troppo in G-sharp minor

Katya Apekisheva

1:32

29

Preludes, Op. 34: XIII. Moderato in F Sharp

Katya Apekisheva

1:04

30

Preludes, Op. 34: XIV. Adagio in E-flat Minor

Katya Apekisheva

2:33

31

Preludes, Op. 34: XV. Allegretto in D-flat

Katya Apekisheva

1:02

32

Preludes, Op. 34: XVI. Andantino in B-flat Minor

Katya Apekisheva

1:06

33

Preludes, Op. 34: XVII. Largo in A-flat

Katya Apekisheva

2:39

34

Preludes, Op. 34: XVIII. Allegretto in F Minor

Katya Apekisheva

0:51

35

Preludes, Op. 34: XIX. Andantino in E-flat

Katya Apekisheva

1:43

36

Preludes, Op. 34: XX. Allegro furioso in C-minor

Katya Apekisheva

0:42

37

Preludes, Op. 34: XXI. Allegretto poco moderato in B-flat

Katya Apekisheva

0:38

38

Preludes, Op. 34: XXII. Adagio in G Minor

Katya Apekisheva

2:51

39

Preludes, Op. 34: XXIII. Moderato in F

Katya Apekisheva

1:33

40

Preludes, Op. 34: XXIV. Allegretto in D Minor

Katya Apekisheva

1:15

