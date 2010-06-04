Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Alone Together

Alone Together

Carol Britto with Flip Phillips and Michael Moore

Town Crier Recordings  • Джаз  • 1987

1

Li'l Darlin'

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

3:58

2

Stompin' At the Savoy

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

3:50

3

This is All I Ask

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

6:31

4

Somewhere Along the Way

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

6:21

5

Alone Together

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

4:01

6

Prelude to a Kiss

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

4:03

7

Emily

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

4:11

8

Talk Of The Town

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

6:18

9

Sophisticated Lady

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

3:28

10

Nuages

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

4:04

11

My Shining Hour

Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore

5:30

