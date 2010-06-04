Слушатели
Carol Britto with Flip Phillips and Michael Moore
1
Li'l Darlin'
Carol BrittoFlip PhillipsMichael Moore
2
Stompin' At the Savoy
3
This is All I Ask
4
Somewhere Along the Way
5
Alone Together
6
Prelude to a Kiss
7
Emily
8
Talk Of The Town
9
Sophisticated Lady
10
Nuages
11
My Shining Hour
