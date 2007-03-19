Don't Get It Twisted - The Instrumentals

Слушатели
Khayree
1
Twisted (Remix Instrumental)
2
All About My $Fetti (Remix Instrumental)
3
Livin In Da Funk (Remix Instrumental)
4
My Gat Is Talking To Me (Instrumental)
5
Sic Set (Remix Instrumental)
6
Fears Of The Years (Instrumental)
7
Zoo Life (Instrumental)
8
Stickin 2 Da Grind (Remix Instrumental)
9
For This Game (Instrumental)
10
Lord Have Mercy (Remix Instrumental)
11
What It Be Like? (Instrumental)
12
Playahs Mode (Original Instrumental Mix w/ Voc Dub)
13
Black & Dangerous (Remix Instrumental)
Forever Hustlin' The Instrumentals
Khayree Music To Vibe On Vol. 1
Beats, Basslines & Bits Vol. 3
This Guitar of Mine Vol. 2
This Guitar of Mine Vol. 1
Illegal Business? - The Instrumentals
