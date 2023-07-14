Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hayward and Hinton

Hayward and Hinton

Hayward and Hinton

Town Crier Recordings  • Джаз  • 1987

1

Mean to Me

HaywardHinton

6:30

2

King of the Road

HaywardHinton

3:13

3

Just a Cottage Small by a Waterfall

HaywardHinton

2:20

4

Exactly Like You

HaywardHinton

3:47

5

With the Wind and the Rain in Your Hair

HaywardHinton

2:45

6

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

HaywardHinton

5:09

7

Where or When

HaywardHinton

3:21

8

I Didn't Know About You

HaywardHinton

4:08

9

When I Grow Too Old to Dream

HaywardHinton

4:28

10

Williow Weep for Me

HaywardHinton

7:41

11

Somewhere

HaywardHinton

3:22

