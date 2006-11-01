An Acoustic Christmas with Chris Goddard

Слушатели
Chris Goddard
1
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
2
Jingle Bell Rock
3
Joy To the World / Hark the Herald Angels
4
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
5
O Little Town of Bethlehem
6
Oh Holy Night
7
Angels We Have Heard on High
8
O Come, All Ye Faithful
9
We Three Kings
10
Greensleaves
11
Deck the Halls / Good King Wenceslas
12
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
13
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
14
Silent Night
15
Jingle Bells