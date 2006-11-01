Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома An Acoustic Christmas with Chris Goddard

An Acoustic Christmas with Chris Goddard

Chris Goddard

Milomix Productions  • Фолк  • 2006

1

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Chris Goddard

1:03

2

Jingle Bell Rock

Chris Goddard

2:04

3

Joy To the World / Hark the Herald Angels

Chris Goddard

2:54

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Chris Goddard

2:39

5

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Chris Goddard

2:02

6

Oh Holy Night

Chris Goddard

3:26

7

Angels We Have Heard on High

Chris Goddard

2:11

8

O Come, All Ye Faithful

Chris Goddard

2:16

9

We Three Kings

Chris Goddard

2:45

10

Greensleaves

Chris Goddard

2:27

11

Deck the Halls / Good King Wenceslas

Chris Goddard

2:11

12

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Chris Goddard

2:16

13

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Chris Goddard

1:54

14

Silent Night

Chris Goddard

2:21

15

Jingle Bells

Chris Goddard

1:57

