Ska Wash, Getting Wet, Vol. 7

Various Artists
1
True Love
Hortense EllisStranger Cole
2
Everything Will Be Alright
KEITH & ENIDTrenton Spence
3
If It's Money You Need
Laurel Aitken
4
Blue and Sentimental
Lynn Hope
5
They Got to Come
Buster's All Stars
6
My Sound That Goes Around
Prince Buster's Torch Lighters
7
Love You Baby
The Mellow LarksClue J's Blues Blasters
8
You Cheated on Me
Al T. JoeThe Celestials
9
Muriel
Alton & EddyClue J's Blues Blasters
10
First Time I Met You
AnnetteShenley Duffus