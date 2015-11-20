Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Visitations

Visitations

We Mythical Kings

Little Crackd Rabbit  • Ambient  • 2015

1

Shining Silver Blue

We Mythical Kings

1:52

2

Storming Suddenness of Sea

We Mythical Kings

4:30

3

Ghost of Fallen Trees

We Mythical Kings

1:00

4

Ancient Splendour

We Mythical Kings

2:49

5

Distance Lengthened Horizons Sharpened

We Mythical Kings

2:29

6

Time Is Measured by a Clock of Blood

We Mythical Kings

1:59

7

Layer the Memory

We Mythical Kings

4:32

8

Crackle of Silent Film

We Mythical Kings

2:03

9

Beauty Is Vapour from the Pit of Death

We Mythical Kings

1:23

10

Spanning the Deep Concavities of the Turbulent Air

We Mythical Kings

2:26

11

Coloured by Love

We Mythical Kings

3:04

12

Glenaros

We Mythical Kings

1:46

13

Strata Memory

We Mythical Kings

0:49

14

Sudden Yellowness of Light

We Mythical Kings

1:50

15

Fragrance of Neglect

We Mythical Kings

1:20

16

The Greater the Beauty, The More Terrible the Death

We Mythical Kings

3:38

