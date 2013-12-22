Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Monumental - Classic Artists - Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington

Suburban Squire  • Джаз  • 2013

1

I've Got You Under My Skin

Dinah Washington

5:28

2

After You've Gone

Dinah Washington

3:40

3

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye

Dinah Washington

2:29

4

Red Sails in the Sunset

Dinah Washington

2:32

5

I Remeber You

Dinah Washington

2:50

6

I've Got the Feelin' I'm Fallin'

Dinah Washington

2:26

7

Easy Livin'

Dinah Washington

5:00

8

What a Difference a Day Makes

Dinah Washington

2:29

9

Makin' Whoopee

Dinah Washington

2:27

10

Am I Blue

 🅴

Dinah Washington

2:57

11

Unforgettable

Dinah Washington

2:43

12

It Could Happen to You

Dinah Washington

2:20

13

Teach Me Tonight

Dinah Washington

2:45

14

Love for Sale

Dinah Washington

2:14

15

Cry Me a River

Dinah Washington

2:28

16

With a Song in My Heart

Dinah Washington

3:47

17

This Bitter Earth

Dinah Washington

2:28

18

If I Were a Bell

Dinah Washington

2:06

19

T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do

Dinah Washington

3:27

20

I'll Close My Eyes

 🅴

Dinah Washington

3:59

