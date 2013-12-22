Monumental - Classic Artists - Dinah Washington

Слушатели
Dinah Washington
1
I've Got You Under My Skin
2
After You've Gone
3
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
4
Red Sails in the Sunset
5
I Remeber You
6
I've Got the Feelin' I'm Fallin'
7
Easy Livin'
8
What a Difference a Day Makes
9
Makin' Whoopee
10
Am I Blue
11
Unforgettable
12
It Could Happen to You
13
Teach Me Tonight
14
Love for Sale
15
Cry Me a River
16
With a Song in My Heart
17
This Bitter Earth
18
If I Were a Bell
19
T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do
20
I'll Close My Eyes
After Hours with Miss "D"
In the Land of Hi-Fi
Dinah Washington Sings The Best In Blues
The Queen!
Music For Late Hours
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 2
