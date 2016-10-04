Campeonas Instrumentales, Vol. 4

Слушатели
Varios artistas
1
Aquarius (Instrumental)
Fausto Papetti
2
Andalucía (Instrumental)
Lorenzo Pego
3
Ebb Tide (Instrumntal)
4
Yo Te Amo (Instrumental)
Los Diplomáticos
5
La Playa (Instrumental)
6
The Power of Love (Instrumental)
Rey Casas
7
Europa (Instrumental)
8
Con los Años Que Me Quedan (Instrumental)
9
Unchained Melody (Instrumental)
10
Zingara (Instrumental)
11
No Sé Tú (Instrumental)
12
Una Lágrima (Instrumental)
13
My One ond Only Love (Instrumental)
14
Charleston (Instrumental)
