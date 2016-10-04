Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Campeonas Instrumentales, Vol. 4

Campeonas Instrumentales, Vol. 4

Varios artistas

MSM Agency, Inc.  • Latin  • 2016

1

Aquarius (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

3:44

2

Andalucía (Instrumental)

Lorenzo Pego

2:16

3

Ebb Tide (Instrumntal)

Fausto Papetti

2:07

4

Yo Te Amo (Instrumental)

Los Diplomáticos

3:31

5

La Playa (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

2:48

6

The Power of Love (Instrumental)

Rey Casas

5:18

7

Europa (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

3:47

8

Con los Años Que Me Quedan (Instrumental)

Rey Casas

4:25

9

Unchained Melody (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

2:42

10

Zingara (Instrumental)

Los Diplomáticos

2:34

11

No Sé Tú (Instrumental)

Rey Casas

3:39

12

Una Lágrima (Instrumental)

Los Diplomáticos

1:59

13

My One ond Only Love (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

4:05

14

Charleston (Instrumental)

Fausto Papetti

2:20

