Альбом
Постер альбома Gator's Bayou

Gator's Bayou

Sweet Kenny

Waterfall Records  • Cаундтреки  • 2016

1

Gator Bait

Sweet Kenny

2:33

2

Sheriff on the Hunt

Sweet Kenny

3:21

3

Making Moon at Night

Sweet Kenny

2:33

4

The Serpent Dance - Dusk to Sun Up

Sweet Kenny

3:40

5

Bootlegging

Sweet Kenny

3:06

6

Caught in the Act

Sweet Kenny

1:44

7

On the Run from the Sheriff

Sweet Kenny

2:31

8

The Swamp at Night

Sweet Kenny

2:36

9

Smugglers and Runners

Sweet Kenny

2:34

10

Just Before the Cross Roads

Sweet Kenny

2:05

11

Gator's Bayou - Main Theme

Sweet Kenny

4:16

