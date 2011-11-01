Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Single Life

Single Life

Marvelous Darlings

Deranged Records  • Музыка мира  • 2011

1

I Don't Wanna Go To The Party

Marvelous Darlings

2:19

2

The Swords, The Streets

Marvelous Darlings

2:28

3

Teenage Targets

Marvelous Darlings

3:37

4

I'll Stand By Her

Marvelous Darlings

2:56

5

Sleeping Like A Deadman

Marvelous Darlings

2:31

6

The One Ones For Miles

Marvelous Darlings

3:17

7

Shoot The Piano Player

Marvelous Darlings

3:09

8

I Hate Rock n Roll

Marvelous Darlings

1:51

9

Careerist

Marvelous Darlings

2:27

10

Galloway

Marvelous Darlings

1:27

11

Lagoons

Marvelous Darlings

3:22

12

Friend of a Friend

Marvelous Darlings

2:30

13

Call it a Night

Marvelous Darlings

2:20

14

Follow Me Home

Marvelous Darlings

1:56

15

I Want My Brand

Marvelous Darlings

2:21

16

Terminally Ill

Marvelous Darlings

3:06

17

BONUS Teenage Targets demo

Marvelous Darlings

3:14

18

BONUS Lagoons demo

Marvelous Darlings

3:29

19

BONUS dunwanagotothapartee demo

Marvelous Darlings

2:38

20

BONUS Careerist demo

Marvelous Darlings

2:38

21

Bonus Man Made World demo

Marvelous Darlings

3:07

