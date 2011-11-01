Single Life

Слушатели
Marvelous Darlings
1
I Don't Wanna Go To The Party
2
The Swords, The Streets
3
Teenage Targets
4
I'll Stand By Her
5
Sleeping Like A Deadman
6
The One Ones For Miles
7
Shoot The Piano Player
8
I Hate Rock n Roll
9
Careerist
10
Galloway
11
Lagoons
12
Friend of a Friend
13
Call it a Night
14
Follow Me Home
15
I Want My Brand
16
Terminally Ill
17
BONUS Teenage Targets demo
18
BONUS Lagoons demo
19
BONUS dunwanagotothapartee demo
20
BONUS Careerist demo
21
Bonus Man Made World demo
Live At Gales