Альбом
Постер альбома Music of Myanmar: Buddhist Chant in the Pali Tradition

Music of Myanmar: Buddhist Chant in the Pali Tradition

Various Artists

Celestial Harmonies  • Блюз  • 2008

1

Auspicious Introductory Music - Conch, percussion plaque, and gong

Various

0:50

2

Tisarana Vandana - The Three Refuges and Adorations, Recitation, Abbot and laymen

RecitationAbbotlaymen

8:55

3

Maha Paritta - Great Protection, Abbot and 8 monks

Abbot8 monks

1:03:22

4

Patthāna - Causal Relations, Recitation and singing by Abbot

Abbot

19:33

5

Dhamma Gīta - Song on Buddhist Doctrine by U Pyone Cho, Female voice accompanied by harp)

U Pyone Cho

12:03

6

Recitation about Prince Wizaya, accompanied by Hsaing Waing-Ensemble

Hsaing Waing-Ensemble

25:38

7

Recitation about Prince Wizaya, accompanied by Hsaing Waing-Ensemble

Hsaing Waing-Ensemble

12:08

