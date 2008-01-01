Music of Myanmar: Buddhist Chant in the Pali Tradition

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Auspicious Introductory Music - Conch, percussion plaque, and gong
Various
2
Tisarana Vandana - The Three Refuges and Adorations, Recitation, Abbot and laymen
RecitationAbbotlaymen
3
Maha Paritta - Great Protection, Abbot and 8 monks
Abbot8 monks
4
Patthāna - Causal Relations, Recitation and singing by Abbot
Abbot
5
Dhamma Gīta - Song on Buddhist Doctrine by U Pyone Cho, Female voice accompanied by harp)
U Pyone Cho
6
Recitation about Prince Wizaya, accompanied by Hsaing Waing-Ensemble
Hsaing Waing-Ensemble
7