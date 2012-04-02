Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 382

Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 382

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Do You Know (The Ping Pong Song) (In the Style of Enrique Iglesias) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:37

2

Like This (In the Style of Kelly Rowland ftg. Eve) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:37

3

First Time (In the Style of Lifehouse) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:25

4

This Is My Now (In the Style of Jordin Sparks) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:41

5

Anonymous (In the Style of Bobby Valentino ftg. Timbaland) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:58

6

4 in the Morning (In the Style of Gwen Stefani) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

4:19

7

Tell Me 'Bout It (In the Style of Joss Stone) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

2:53

8

Makes Me Wonder (In the Style of Maroon 5) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:30

9

Big Girls Don't Cry (In the Style of Fergie) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

4:15

10

Side of a Bullet (In the Style of Nickelback) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

2:56

11

Shut Up and Drive (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:30

12

Fiction (Before It's Too Late) (In the Style of Goo Goo Dolls) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:00

