Альбом
Постер альбома Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 374

Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 374

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Say It Right (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:39

2

It's Not Over (In the Style of Daughtry) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:27

3

Suddenly I See (In the Style of KT Tunstall) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:11

4

Wind It Up (In the Style of Gwen Stefani) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:08

5

Let Love In (In the Style of Goo Goo Dolls) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

4:11

6

Promise (In the Style of Ciara) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

4:26

7

I Call It Love (In the Style of Lionel Richie) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:16

8

Lithium (In the Style of Evanescence) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:47

9

Nick of Time (In the Style of Bonnie Raitt) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:48

10

Now and Forever (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

3:00

11

Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings (In the Style of Engelbert Humperdinck) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

2:55

