Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 374

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment
1
Say It Right (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]
2
It's Not Over (In the Style of Daughtry) [Karaoke Version]
3
Suddenly I See (In the Style of KT Tunstall) [Karaoke Version]
4
Wind It Up (In the Style of Gwen Stefani) [Karaoke Version]
5
Let Love In (In the Style of Goo Goo Dolls) [Karaoke Version]
6
Promise (In the Style of Ciara) [Karaoke Version]
7
I Call It Love (In the Style of Lionel Richie) [Karaoke Version]
8
Lithium (In the Style of Evanescence) [Karaoke Version]
9
Nick of Time (In the Style of Bonnie Raitt) [Karaoke Version]
10
Now and Forever (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]
11
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings (In the Style of Engelbert Humperdinck) [Karaoke Version]
