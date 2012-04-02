Pop / Rock - Karaoke Vol. 289

Слушатели
Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment
1
Footprints in the Sand (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]
2
Forgive Me (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]
3
I Should Have Cheated (In the Style of Keyshia Cole) [Karaoke Version]
4
Island in the Sun (In the Style of Weezer) [Karaoke Version]
5
Hash Pipe (In the Style of Weezer) [Karaoke Version]
6
World On Fire (In the Style of Sarah McLachlan) [Karaoke Version]
7
On the Way Down (In the Style of Ryan Cabrera) [Karaoke Version]
8
Jenny Jenny (In the Style of Little Richard) [Karaoke Version]
9
Why (In the Style of Annie Lennox) [Karaoke Version]
10
Walking On Broken Glass (In the Style of Annie Lennox) [Karaoke Version]
11
Little Bird (In the Style of Annie Lennox) [Karaoke Version]
