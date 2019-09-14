Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 2017-04-14 the Grand Prospect Hall, Brooklyn, NY (Live)

2017-04-14 the Grand Prospect Hall, Brooklyn, NY (Live)

Hot Tuna

Hot Tuna Ltd.  • Рок  • 2017

1

Been so Long - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:00

2

Candy Man - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:48

3

Can't Be Satisfied - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

8:05

4

Ode for Billy Dean - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:57

5

In the Kingdom - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

6:31

6

Watch the North Wind Rise - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:52

7

Ain't in No Hurry - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:01

8

I See the Light - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:36

9

Day to Day out the Window Blues - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:30

10

Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man - Set 1 (Live)

Hot Tuna

10:10

11

Serpent of Dreams - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

6:45

12

That'll Never Happen No More - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:39

13

I Wish You Would - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

9:51

14

Rock Me Baby - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

9:07

15

Sea Child - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:41

16

Trial by Fire - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:51

17

Good Shepherd - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

9:07

18

Hit Single #1 - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:48

19

Funky #7 - Set 2 (Live)

Hot Tuna

14:46

20

Baby What You Want Me to Do - Encore (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:04

