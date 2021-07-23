2016-12-07 Infinity Hall, Norfolk, CT (Live)

Слушатели
Jorma Kaukonen
1
Ain't in No Hurry - Set 1 (Live)
2
Genesis - Set 1 (Live)
3
Hesitaton Blues - Set 1 (Live)
4
Been so Long - Set 1 (Live)
5
How Long - Set 1 (Live)
6
Let Us Get Together - Set 1 (Live)
7
Death Don't Have No Mercy - Set 1 (Live)
8
Living in the Moment - Set 1 (Live)
9
Sea Child - Set 1 (Live)
10
Watch the North Wind Rise - Set 1 (Live)
11
In My Dreams - Set 1 (Live)
12
River of Time - Set 1 (Live)
13
Barbeque King - Set 1 (Live)
14
San Francisco Bay Blues - Set 1 (Live)
15
What Are They Doing in Heaven Today? - Set 2 (Live)
16
Waiting for a Train - Set 2 (Live)
17
Trouble in Mind - Set 2 (Live)
18
I See the Light - Set 2 (Live)
19
Things That Might Have Been - Set 2 (Live)
20
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out - Set 2 (Live)
21
Come Back Baby - Set 2 (Live)
22
That'll Never Happen No More - Set 2 (Live)
23
Sleep Song - Set 2 (Live)
24
Good Shepherd - Set 2 (Live)
25
Bar Room Crystal Ball - Set 2 (Live)
26
Water Song - Set 2 (Live)
27
Winin' Boy Blues - Set 2 (Live)
28
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning - Set 2 (Live)
29
Encore: Candy Man - Encore (Live)
30
Roads and Roads & - Bonus 1 (Live)
31
West Coast Blues - Bonus 2 (Live)
2021-07-23 Concerts on the Green, Suneagles Golf Club, Eatontown, Nj (Live)
2021-07-25 City Winery, Montgomery, NY (Live)
2019-03-03 Mccabe's Guitar Shop, Santa Monica, Ca (Live)
2021-04-22 City Winery, New York, NY (Live)
2021-04-21 City Winery, New York, NY (Live)
2004-08-21 the Guitarbeque, Asbury Park, Nj (Live)
