Альбом
Постер альбома On the Stremph

On the Stremph

The Slum Lords

D389 Recordings  • Метал  • 2006

1

On the Stremph!

The Slum Lords

0:49

2

Coffee and Cigarettes

The Slum Lords

1:12

3

Who Are You Fighting?

The Slum Lords

1:40

4

We'll Have a Toast

The Slum Lords

1:48

5

Drunk at the Youth of Today Reunion

The Slum Lords

1:47

6

Kids on Ritalin

The Slum Lords

1:36

7

I Hate Holidays

The Slum Lords

2:18

8

Involuntary Skinhead

The Slum Lords

1:22

9

Beer Goggles

The Slum Lords

1:35

10

Resilient

The Slum Lords

1:58

11

Digging in the Corners

The Slum Lords

1:32

12

Lester Bangs

The Slum Lords

1:32

13

When You're Wrong You're Right

The Slum Lords

1:40

14

Thursday Night

The Slum Lords

2:11

15

City That Bleeds

The Slum Lords

1:36

16

Heavy Metal God (That Lives on My Block)

The Slum Lords

3:26

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Involuntary Skinhead

Involuntary Skinhead

Постер альбома Slumlords

Slumlords

