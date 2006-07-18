Слушатели
The Slum Lords
1
On the Stremph!
2
Coffee and Cigarettes
3
Who Are You Fighting?
4
We'll Have a Toast
5
Drunk at the Youth of Today Reunion
6
Kids on Ritalin
7
I Hate Holidays
8
Involuntary Skinhead
9
Beer Goggles
10
Resilient
11
Digging in the Corners
12
Lester Bangs
13
When You're Wrong You're Right
14
Thursday Night
15
City That Bleeds
16
Heavy Metal God (That Lives on My Block)
