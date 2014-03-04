The History Country & Western Music: 1955, Part 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Why Baby Why
Webb Pierce
2
Yonder Comes a Sucker
Jim Reeves
3
If You Were Me
4
Caribbean
Hank Snow
5
Hearts of Stone
Red Foley
6
I Feel Like Cryin'
Carl Smith
7
Time Goes By
Marty Robbins
8
Loco Choo Choo
Miller Brothers
9
The Ballad of Davy Crockett
Tennessee Ernie Ford
10
The Kentuckian Song
Eddy Arnold
11
Train Time
LouisFrosty
12
Thirty Days (To Come Back Home)
Ernest Tubb
13
Breakin' in Another Heart
Hank Thompson
14
Go Back You Fool
Faron Young
15
Cryin', Prayin', Waitin', Hopin'
16
Mean Mama Blues
17
Two Kinds of Love
18
Your Good for Nothing Heart
19
Are You Mine
Goldie Hill
20
You're Free to Go
21
I Dreamed of a Hillbilly Heaven
Eddie Dean
22
Red Eyed and Rowdy
23
In Time
24
Silver Bell
Chet AtkinsHank Snow
25
In the Jailhouse Now