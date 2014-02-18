The Rat Pack Collection, Vol. 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Rat Pack
1
Come Rain or Come Shine
2
All of You
3
These Foolish Things
4
You're Gonna Love Yourself (In the Morning)
5
In a Persian Market
6
Hey, Won't You Play (Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song)
7
Someone to Watch over Me (2)
8
Mention a Mansion
9
Smoke, Smoke, Smoke (That Cigarette)
10
I'm Sorry Dear
11
Oh, Lonesome Me
12
It's All Right with Me.
13
I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
14
Laura
15
The River's Too Wide
16
We Could Have Been the Closest of Friends
17
Come Sundown
18
Spring Is Here
19
Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends
20
Something's Gotta Give
21
The Man with the Golden Arm
22
Love Me or Leave Me
23
What I've Got in Mind
24
Six Bridges to Cross
Lucky (Original Artists, Original Performings, Digitally Remastered)
100 Rat Pack Hits: The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr: The Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection
Christmas with the Rat Pack Medley: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! / Jingle Bells / White Christmas / Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas / Winter Wonderland / Baby, It's Cold Outside / I'll Be Home for Christmas / The Christmas Song
100 Rat Pack Hits - The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr – the Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection
The Classics (Remastered)
The Greatest Hits (Remastered)
