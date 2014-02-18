Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Rat Pack Collection, Vol. 3

The Rat Pack Collection, Vol. 3

The Rat Pack

Tantrum Music  • Разная  • 2014

1

Come Rain or Come Shine

The Rat Pack

3:46

2

All of You

The Rat Pack

2:47

3

These Foolish Things

The Rat Pack

4:07

4

You're Gonna Love Yourself (In the Morning)

The Rat Pack

3:16

5

In a Persian Market

The Rat Pack

2:33

6

Hey, Won't You Play (Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song)

The Rat Pack

3:24

7

Someone to Watch over Me (2)

The Rat Pack

3:22

8

Mention a Mansion

The Rat Pack

2:22

9

Smoke, Smoke, Smoke (That Cigarette)

The Rat Pack

3:05

10

I'm Sorry Dear

The Rat Pack

2:50

11

Oh, Lonesome Me

The Rat Pack

2:26

12

It's All Right with Me.

The Rat Pack

6:06

13

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

The Rat Pack

2:45

14

Laura

The Rat Pack

2:35

15

The River's Too Wide

The Rat Pack

2:45

16

We Could Have Been the Closest of Friends

The Rat Pack

3:18

17

Come Sundown

The Rat Pack

3:24

18

Spring Is Here

The Rat Pack

3:59

19

Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends

The Rat Pack

3:29

20

Something's Gotta Give

The Rat Pack

2:06

21

The Man with the Golden Arm

The Rat Pack

3:12

22

Love Me or Leave Me

The Rat Pack

3:00

23

What I've Got in Mind

The Rat Pack

2:50

24

Six Bridges to Cross

The Rat Pack

3:00

1

Come Rain or Come Shine

The Rat Pack

3:46

2

All of You

The Rat Pack

2:47

3

These Foolish Things

The Rat Pack

4:07

4

You're Gonna Love Yourself (In the Morning)

The Rat Pack

3:16

5

In a Persian Market

The Rat Pack

2:33

6

Hey, Won't You Play (Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song)

The Rat Pack

3:24

7

Someone to Watch over Me (2)

The Rat Pack

3:22

8

Mention a Mansion

The Rat Pack

2:22

9

Smoke, Smoke, Smoke (That Cigarette)

The Rat Pack

3:05

10

I'm Sorry Dear

The Rat Pack

2:50

11

Oh, Lonesome Me

The Rat Pack

2:26

12

It's All Right with Me.

The Rat Pack

6:06

13

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

The Rat Pack

2:45

14

Laura

The Rat Pack

2:35

15

The River's Too Wide

The Rat Pack

2:45

16

We Could Have Been the Closest of Friends

The Rat Pack

3:18

17

Come Sundown

The Rat Pack

3:24

18

Spring Is Here

The Rat Pack

3:59

19

Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends

The Rat Pack

3:29

20

Something's Gotta Give

The Rat Pack

2:06

21

The Man with the Golden Arm

The Rat Pack

3:12

22

Love Me or Leave Me

The Rat Pack

3:00

23

What I've Got in Mind

The Rat Pack

2:50

24

Six Bridges to Cross

The Rat Pack

3:00

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Lucky (Original Artists, Original Performings, Digitally Remastered)

Lucky (Original Artists, Original Performings, Digitally Remastered)

Постер альбома 100 Rat Pack Hits: The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr: The Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection

100 Rat Pack Hits: The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr: The Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection

Постер альбома Christmas with the Rat Pack Medley: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! / Jingle Bells / White Christmas / Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas / Winter Wonderland / Baby, It's Cold Outside / I'll Be Home for Christmas / The Christmas Song

Christmas with the Rat Pack Medley: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! / Jingle Bells / White Christmas / Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas / Winter Wonderland / Baby, It's Cold Outside / I'll Be Home for Christmas / The Christmas Song

Постер альбома 100 Rat Pack Hits - The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr – the Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection

100 Rat Pack Hits - The Very Best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr – the Greatest 50s & 60s Ratpack Swing Classics Collection

Постер альбома The Classics (Remastered)

The Classics (Remastered)

Постер альбома The Greatest Hits (Remastered)

The Greatest Hits (Remastered)