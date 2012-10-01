The Best of Nat King Cole, Vol. 7: This Is My Night to Dream

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Nat King Cole
1
I'll Never Be the Same
2
These Foolish Things
3
Cole Capers
4
Blues in My Shower
5
Wanna Be a Friend of Yours
6
Ke Mo Ki (The Magic Song)
7
Three Blind Mice
8
Save the Bones for Henry Jones
9
My Baby Likes to Be-Bop
10
Harmony
11
You Can't Make Money Dreamin'
12
There's a Train Out for Dreamland
13
How High the Moon
14
Poor Butterfly
15
Moonlight in Vermont
16
Three Little Words
17
Too Marvelous for Words
18
The Trouble With Me Is You
19
I'll String Along With You
20
There I've Said It Again
21
Makin' Whoopee
22
This Is My Night to Dream
23
What'll Do
24
I Never Had a Chance
Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays
There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing
Mr. Gershwin
Los títulos españoles
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole
Показать ещё