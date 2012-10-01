Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Nat King Cole, Vol. 7: This Is My Night to Dream

The Best of Nat King Cole, Vol. 7: This Is My Night to Dream

Nat King Cole

Lumi Records  • Блюз  • 2012

1

I'll Never Be the Same

Nat King Cole

2:49

2

These Foolish Things

Nat King Cole

3:14

3

Cole Capers

Nat King Cole

1:55

4

Blues in My Shower

Nat King Cole

2:53

5

Wanna Be a Friend of Yours

Nat King Cole

2:12

6

Ke Mo Ki (The Magic Song)

Nat King Cole

2:21

7

Three Blind Mice

Nat King Cole

2:35

8

Save the Bones for Henry Jones

Nat King Cole

2:40

9

My Baby Likes to Be-Bop

Nat King Cole

2:27

10

Harmony

Nat King Cole

2:56

11

You Can't Make Money Dreamin'

Nat King Cole

2:36

12

There's a Train Out for Dreamland

Nat King Cole

2:27

13

How High the Moon

Nat King Cole

2:41

14

Poor Butterfly

Nat King Cole

2:34

15

Moonlight in Vermont

Nat King Cole

3:13

16

Three Little Words

Nat King Cole

2:39

17

Too Marvelous for Words

Nat King Cole

2:33

18

The Trouble With Me Is You

Nat King Cole

2:24

19

I'll String Along With You

Nat King Cole

3:12

20

There I've Said It Again

Nat King Cole

3:12

21

Makin' Whoopee

Nat King Cole

2:32

22

This Is My Night to Dream

Nat King Cole

2:23

23

What'll Do

Nat King Cole

3:04

24

I Never Had a Chance

Nat King Cole

2:51

