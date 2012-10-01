Just the Hits, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Guy Mitchell
1
Zoo Baby
2
We Won't Live in a Castle
3
Till We're Engaged
4
Nobody Home
5
Man Overboard
6
Let Us Be Sweethearts Over Again
7
In the Middle of a Dark Dark Night
8
If Ya Don't Like It Don't Knock It
9
Hangin' Around
10
Cure for the Blues
11
Call Rosie On the Phone
12
I Used to Yate
13
( I'm Walking Down) A One Way Street
14
Look At That Girl
15
Butterfly Doll
16
Bob's Yer Uncle
17
Day of Jubilo
18
The Cuff of My Shirt
19
Too Late
20
Ninety Nine Years (Dead or Alive)
21
Christoper Columbus
22
Unless
23
Sparrow in the Treetop
24
The Roving Kind
25
Rock-a-Billy
Everybody Loves Somebody
Rock-A-Billy
All the best
My Heart Cries For You
Highlights of Guy Mitchell
The Best of Christmas Holidays
