Альбом
Постер альбома Just the Hits, Vol. 2

Just the Hits, Vol. 2

Guy Mitchell

Lumi Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Zoo Baby

Guy Mitchell

2:47

2

We Won't Live in a Castle

Guy Mitchell

3:23

3

Till We're Engaged

Guy Mitchell

2:33

4

Nobody Home

Guy Mitchell

2:35

5

Man Overboard

Guy Mitchell

2:37

6

Let Us Be Sweethearts Over Again

Guy Mitchell

2:28

7

In the Middle of a Dark Dark Night

Guy Mitchell

2:28

8

If Ya Don't Like It Don't Knock It

Guy Mitchell

2:30

9

Hangin' Around

Guy Mitchell

1:56

10

Cure for the Blues

Guy Mitchell

2:57

11

Call Rosie On the Phone

Guy Mitchell

2:29

12

I Used to Yate

Guy Mitchell

2:22

13

( I'm Walking Down) A One Way Street

Guy Mitchell

1:55

14

Look At That Girl

Guy Mitchell

2:50

15

Butterfly Doll

Guy Mitchell

2:19

16

Bob's Yer Uncle

Guy Mitchell

2:37

17

Day of Jubilo

Guy Mitchell

2:24

18

The Cuff of My Shirt

Guy Mitchell

2:41

19

Too Late

Guy Mitchell

2:41

20

Ninety Nine Years (Dead or Alive)

Guy Mitchell

2:50

21

Christoper Columbus

Guy Mitchell

3:12

22

Unless

Guy Mitchell

2:45

23

Sparrow in the Treetop

Guy Mitchell

3:16

24

The Roving Kind

Guy Mitchell

2:48

25

Rock-a-Billy

Guy Mitchell

2:15

