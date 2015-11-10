Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rainfall for Sleeping Babies

Rainfall for Sleeping Babies

Musica para Bebes

Outside Broadcast Recordings  • New Age  • 2015

1

Waves of Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:46

2

Rain in the Yard

Musica para Bebes

3:15

3

Fleeting Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:45

4

Windscreen Raindrops

Musica para Bebes

3:50

5

Umbrella Rain Drops

Musica para Bebes

3:15

6

Rain on the Veranda

Musica para Bebes

3:51

7

Start of the Downpour

Musica para Bebes

3:30

8

Waiting in the Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:34

9

A Good Soaking

Musica para Bebes

3:13

10

Hail Gives Way to Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:27

11

Shower on the Porch

Musica para Bebes

3:31

12

A Walk in the Rain

Musica para Bebes

2:15

13

Wet and Windy

Musica para Bebes

3:41

14

Rain on Window

Musica para Bebes

3:46

15

Rains

Musica para Bebes

4:08

16

Waterside Downpour

Musica para Bebes

3:30

17

Binaural Rainfall

Musica para Bebes

4:00

18

Autumn Downpour

Musica para Bebes

3:47

19

Downpour on the Patio

Musica para Bebes

3:15

20

Panes of Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:17

21

Autumn Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:49

22

Rain at Breakfast

Musica para Bebes

3:19

23

Wet Weather

Musica para Bebes

3:50

24

Rain on Canvas

Musica para Bebes

3:26

25

The Rain Builds

Musica para Bebes

3:50

26

It's Raining

Musica para Bebes

3:15

27

Birds Flee the Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:03

28

February Rainfall

Musica para Bebes

3:10

29

The Rain Sets In

Musica para Bebes

3:50

30

Shelter from the Shower

Musica para Bebes

3:44

31

Rain's Coming

Musica para Bebes

3:56

32

Drops on the Pane

Musica para Bebes

3:39

33

Cloud Bursting

Musica para Bebes

3:45

34

Roadside Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:47

35

Drops of Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:42

36

Wet Wednesday

Musica para Bebes

3:30

37

Rain Fills the Barrell

Musica para Bebes

2:38

38

February Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:16

39

Light Shower Window

Musica para Bebes

3:09

40

Raining

Musica para Bebes

3:36

41

Wind and Rain

Musica para Bebes

3:08

42

Raindrops on Window

Musica para Bebes

3:27

43

Garden Shower

Musica para Bebes

3:34

44

Rain from the Bridge

Musica para Bebes

3:20

45

Wet Day

Musica para Bebes

3:56

46

Waiting for the Sun

Musica para Bebes

3:30

47

Short Shower

Musica para Bebes

3:28

48

Rain on the Canopy

Musica para Bebes

3:30

49

Umbrella

Musica para Bebes

3:39

