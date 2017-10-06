Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Charm. Offensive.

Charm. Offensive.

Die Die Die

Sounds Of Subterrania  • Рок  • 2017

1

How Soon Is Too Soon (It's Not Vintage It's Used)

Die Die Die

3:41

2

Glacial Place

Die Die Die

2:36

3

Bottlecaps and Phones (I Can't See You)

Die Die Die

3:32

4

Window in My Pocket

Die Die Die

3:45

5

My Friend Has a Car He Starts with a Hammer (What Has Been Seen Can't Be Unseen)

Die Die Die

2:13

6

Still Echoes

Die Die Die

5:23

7

Sinister

Die Die Die

2:50

8

For Melody

Die Die Die

3:38

9

Demon and the Street

Die Die Die

3:28

10

Caterpillar

Die Die Die

4:32

11

Bite My Lip

Die Die Die

2:52

12

Only Thing I Want

Die Die Die

4:26

