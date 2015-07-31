Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Celtic Journey – Celtic Rock

The Celtic Journey – Celtic Rock

Garden of Delight

NiWo Music  • Музыка мира  • 2015

1

Cario

Garden of Delight

4:56

2

She Cried

Garden of Delight

5:08

3

Getting High

Garden of Delight

3:34

4

God and the Crown

Garden of Delight

5:09

5

Crossfire

Garden of Delight

5:05

6

Brave Men Song

Garden of Delight

3:24

7

The One Night Stand Polka

Garden of Delight

4:10

8

Gone Drinking

Garden of Delight

3:35

9

Carry On

Garden of Delight

4:45

10

Wire to Hell

Garden of Delight

3:35

11

Until the End of Time

Garden of Delight

4:05

12

She Was Strange

Garden of Delight

4:22

13

Rock'n'roll

Garden of Delight

2:52

14

Gypsies

Garden of Delight

3:01

15

Stand up and Shout

Garden of Delight

3:06

16

Money

Garden of Delight

4:28

17

The Devil in the Candymanstore

Garden of Delight

4:51

18

Love Changes Everything

Garden of Delight

4:07

19

King or Rebel

Garden of Delight

4:14

