Woody Herman's Big New Herd at the Monterey Jazz Festival (Bonus Track Version)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Woody Herman
1
Four Brothers (Live)
2
Like Some Blues Man (Live)
3
Skoobeedoobee (Live)
4
Monterey Apple Tree (Live)
5
Skylark (Live)
6
The Magpie (Live)
7
Trouble in Mind (Bonus Track)
8
Smack Dab in the Middle (Bonus Track)
9
Pinetop's Blues (Bonus Track)
10
Call It Stormy Monday (Bonus Track)
11
Dupree Blues (Bonus Track)
12
I Want a Little Girl (Bonus Track)
13
Blues Groove (Bonus Track)
The Woody Herman Story, Just The Best
The History of Christmas Songs
Midnights At V-Disc
Blues on Parade
Big Bands, 1937-43
The First Herd, Plus Bill Harris & His Septet, Chubby Jackson & His Orchestra
Показать ещё
Out of the Night
Meets Earl Hines
Seattle Concert
George Lewis And His New Orleans Stompers
Jazz Foundations Vol. 37
Swinging Bach