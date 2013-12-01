Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Woody Herman's Big New Herd at the Monterey Jazz Festival (Bonus Track Version)

Woody Herman's Big New Herd at the Monterey Jazz Festival (Bonus Track Version)

Woody Herman

Heart & Soul Records  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Four Brothers (Live)

Woody Herman

3:33

2

Like Some Blues Man (Live)

Woody Herman

10:04

3

Skoobeedoobee (Live)

Woody Herman

4:30

4

Monterey Apple Tree (Live)

Woody Herman

10:33

5

Skylark (Live)

Woody Herman

4:19

6

The Magpie (Live)

Woody Herman

2:39

7

Trouble in Mind (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

3:12

8

Smack Dab in the Middle (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

2:43

9

Pinetop's Blues (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

4:13

10

Call It Stormy Monday (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

2:43

11

Dupree Blues (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

2:27

12

I Want a Little Girl (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

2:55

13

Blues Groove (Bonus Track)

Woody Herman

6:12

