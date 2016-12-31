Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sunday Night

Sunday Night

Robert Thomas Jr, Monty Alexander, Ed Thigpen

Limetree  • Джаз  • 2016

1

Old Devil Moon

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

9:54

2

You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

6:57

3

More Or Wes

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

5:07

4

Who Cares

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

9:17

5

Renewal

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

14:50

6

Joyspring

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

10:31

7

African Bee

Monty AlexanderEd ThigpenRobert Thomas Jr

5:57

