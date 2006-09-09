Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Initiation - Inside the Great Pyramid

Initiation - Inside the Great Pyramid

Steven Halpern

Steven Halpern's Inner Peace Music  • New Age  • 2006

1

Great Pyramid: Om

Steven Halpern

2:34

2

Sacred Vowels

Steven Halpern

4:02

3

Divine Names

Steven Halpern

1:08

4

Shanti Om

Steven Halpern

4:06

5

Toning (Solo)

Steven Halpern

2:43

6

Toning (Duet)

Steven Halpern

4:24

7

Om Trio

Steven Halpern

0:56

8

Melodic Chants

Steven Halpern

3:32

9

King's Coffer

Steven Halpern

0:33

10

Silent Meditation

Steven Halpern

10:36

11

Temple of Isis

Steven Halpern

10:22

12

Closing Om

Steven Halpern

1:53

