Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Razorback Rock & Roll Tapes

The Razorback Rock & Roll Tapes

Sonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford

Collector Records  • Фолк  • 2006

1

Red Headed Woman (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:02

2

Mary Lou (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:11

3

Lawdy Miss Claudia (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:04

4

Willie & The Hand Jive (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:28

5

Short Squashed Texan (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

3:02

6

School Days (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:20

7

Don't Let Me Hang Around (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:53

8

Fraulein (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:28

9

Sooie (Studio)

Pacers BandSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:23

10

Johnny B. Goode (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:44

11

Matchbox (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:22

12

Long Tall Sally (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:30

13

Hound Dog (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:29

14

Down The Line (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:58

15

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:20

16

Rock 'n' Roll Ruby (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:31

17

Red Hot (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

1:57

18

Truck Stop (Studio)

Dern KennedySonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

1:55

19

Hell Yes I Cheated (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:51

20

Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:32

21

Little Red Rooster (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:18

22

Hillbilly Music (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:12

23

My Baby Done Quit Me (Studio)

Rapid RobertSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:21

24

Poor Ole Me (Studio)

Teddy RedellSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:33

25

I'll Cry Awhile (Studio)

Tommy RoccoSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:28

26

You Are My Sunshine (Studio)

Jimmy LukeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:21

27

West Memphis (Studio)

The Pacers

2:33

28

Baby (Studio)

Merlin BeeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:20

1

Red Headed Woman (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:02

2

Mary Lou (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:11

3

Lawdy Miss Claudia (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:04

4

Willie & The Hand Jive (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:28

5

Short Squashed Texan (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

3:02

6

School Days (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:20

7

Don't Let Me Hang Around (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:53

8

Fraulein (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:28

9

Sooie (Studio)

Pacers BandSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:23

10

Johnny B. Goode (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:44

11

Matchbox (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:22

12

Long Tall Sally (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:30

13

Hound Dog (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:29

14

Down The Line (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

1:58

15

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:20

16

Rock 'n' Roll Ruby (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:31

17

Red Hot (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

1:57

18

Truck Stop (Studio)

Dern KennedySonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

1:55

19

Hell Yes I Cheated (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:51

20

Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:32

21

Little Red Rooster (Studio)

Bobby Crafford

2:18

22

Hillbilly Music (Studio)

Sonny Burgess

2:12

23

My Baby Done Quit Me (Studio)

Rapid RobertSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:21

24

Poor Ole Me (Studio)

Teddy RedellSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:33

25

I'll Cry Awhile (Studio)

Tommy RoccoSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:28

26

You Are My Sunshine (Studio)

Jimmy LukeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:21

27

West Memphis (Studio)

The Pacers

2:33

28

Baby (Studio)

Merlin BeeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers

2:20

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Thunderbird: 1956 - 1959 Sun / Phillips Recordings

Thunderbird: 1956 - 1959 Sun / Phillips Recordings

Постер альбома Sonny Burgess - Star Hits

Sonny Burgess - Star Hits

Постер альбома Thunderbird

Thunderbird

Постер альбома My Bucket's Got a Hole in It

My Bucket's Got a Hole in It

Постер альбома Restless

Restless

Постер альбома Red Headed Woman

Red Headed Woman

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома That's What I Call A Ball

That's What I Call A Ball

Постер альбома The Razorback

The Razorback

Постер альбома Snazzy Sugar: The Pure Essence of Rock & Roll from West Texas and Beyond

Snazzy Sugar: The Pure Essence of Rock & Roll from West Texas and Beyond

Постер альбома The Best Country Hits

The Best Country Hits

Постер альбома The Very Best Of George Strait, 1981-87

The Very Best Of George Strait, 1981-87

Постер альбома Haruntzago

Haruntzago