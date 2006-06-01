The Razorback Rock & Roll Tapes

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Sonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford
1
Red Headed Woman (Studio)
Bobby Crafford
2
Mary Lou (Studio)
Sonny Burgess
3
Lawdy Miss Claudia (Studio)
4
Willie & The Hand Jive (Studio)
5
Short Squashed Texan (Studio)
6
School Days (Studio)
7
Don't Let Me Hang Around (Studio)
8
Fraulein (Studio)
9
Sooie (Studio)
Pacers BandSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
10
Johnny B. Goode (Studio)
11
Matchbox (Studio)
12
Long Tall Sally (Studio)
13
Hound Dog (Studio)
14
Down The Line (Studio)
15
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Studio)
16
Rock 'n' Roll Ruby (Studio)
17
Red Hot (Studio)
18
Truck Stop (Studio)
Dern KennedySonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
19
Hell Yes I Cheated (Studio)
20
Boogie Woogie Country Girl (Studio)
21
Little Red Rooster (Studio)
22
Hillbilly Music (Studio)
23
My Baby Done Quit Me (Studio)
Rapid RobertSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
24
Poor Ole Me (Studio)
Teddy RedellSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
25
I'll Cry Awhile (Studio)
Tommy RoccoSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
26
You Are My Sunshine (Studio)
Jimmy LukeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
27
West Memphis (Studio)
The Pacers
28
Baby (Studio)
Merlin BeeSonny Burgess & Bobby Crafford And The Pacers
Thunderbird: 1956 - 1959 Sun / Phillips Recordings
Sonny Burgess - Star Hits
Thunderbird
My Bucket's Got a Hole in It
Restless
Red Headed Woman
Показать ещё
That's What I Call A Ball
The Razorback
Snazzy Sugar: The Pure Essence of Rock & Roll from West Texas and Beyond
The Best Country Hits
The Very Best Of George Strait, 1981-87
Haruntzago