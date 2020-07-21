Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Meditations In The Spirit

Meditations In The Spirit

John Michael Talbot

Troubadour for the Lord Records  • Блюз  • 1993

1

Come Holy Spirit (original)

John Michael Talbot

4:58

2

Prayer Like Incense

John Michael Talbot

4:12

3

Lord, Hear Me

John Michael Talbot

3:38

4

Blessed Be The Lord

John Michael Talbot

6:36

5

The Courts Of The Lord

John Michael Talbot

4:05

6

The Word Of God

John Michael Talbot

4:16

7

Out Of The Depths

John Michael Talbot

4:00

8

I Lift Up My Eyes

John Michael Talbot

3:53

9

The Common Life

John Michael Talbot

4:03

10

Fan Into Flame

John Michael Talbot

2:50

11

Apostolic Charge

John Michael Talbot

3:39

12

Go In Peace

John Michael Talbot

3:31

