Альбом
Постер альбома The Hits Of Liszt

The Hits Of Liszt

Jorge Bolet

Olympic Records  • Музыка мира  • 1965

1

Piano Concerto No. 1, S.124: III. Allegretto vivace (Symphony of the Air)

Jorge Bolet

4:00

2

Mephisto Waltz, S.514

Jorge Bolet

10:24

3

Harmonies poétiques et religieuses III, S.173

Jorge Bolet

10:55

4

Fantasie über ungarische Volksmelodien, S.123

Jorge Bolet

14:41

