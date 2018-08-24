The Hits Of Liszt

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jorge Bolet
1
Piano Concerto No. 1, S.124: III. Allegretto vivace (Symphony of the Air)
2
Mephisto Waltz, S.514
3
Harmonies poétiques et religieuses III, S.173
4
Fantasie über ungarische Volksmelodien, S.123
A Chopin Piano Recital
Jorge Bolet: The Berlin Radio Recordings, Vol. III (Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Schumann, Franck, Grieg, Godowsky, Liszt & Dello Joio)
Jorge Bolet: The RIAS Recordings, Vol. I
Le bal des adieux. La vie de Franz Liszt (Mono Version)
Liszt: Transcendental Études & Sonata in B Minor
Показать ещё
There's a Place for Us
Bach, J.S.: Orgelbüchlein; Leipzig Chorales; 6 Trio Sonatas
Modus Phantasticus
Si vous saviez...
Singles
Anadolu'nun Renkleri