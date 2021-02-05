Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Son of the South (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Son of the South (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Steven Argila

Lakeshore Records  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

It Won’t Be Long 'Till We’re Married

Steven Argila

1:06

2

Not Choosin' Is A Choice

Steven Argila

0:54

3

I’ll Try Anything 3 Times

Steven Argila

0:35

4

You’re On The Front Page

Steven Argila

1:39

5

You’ll Have A Helluva Story To Tell When You Get There

Steven Argila

1:48

6

Find Out Where They Buried Freedom

Steven Argila

0:44

7

Knockin'

Steven Argila

2:28

8

Why Are You Really Down Here?

Steven Argila

1:34

9

I’ll Get You Close

Steven Argila

1:24

10

We Gotta Skedaddle

Steven Argila

0:46

11

Traveling Down Freedom’s Main Line

Steven Argila

1:29

12

Chicken Feathers

Steven Argila

2:34

13

Hold On To This For Me

Steven Argila

1:00

14

I Wanna Get On That Bus

Steven Argila

0:43

15

The Fight For Freedom

Steven Argila

3:28

16

Passing The Time

Steven Argila

3:35

17

I’ll Tell Daddy You Said Hi

Steven Argila

0:47

18

One Of The Most Beautiful Sounds I’d Ever Heard

Steven Argila

1:02

19

Should We Be Doing This?

Steven Argila

0:52

20

They Killed Herbert Lee

Steven Argila

0:46

21

They Didn’t Even Arrest Him

Steven Argila

0:43

22

Just Like A White Cat To Feel Comfortable In A Sheet

Steven Argila

0:41

23

You Gotta Suffer For The Cause

Steven Argila

0:46

24

The Principal Caved

Steven Argila

1:43

25

Head Of The Class

Steven Argila

0:39

26

Get Him Back In The Car

Steven Argila

0:52

27

Cut The Goddamn Rope

Steven Argila

0:54

28

Well Don’t Think Too Long

Steven Argila

1:19

29

End Credits Score Suite

Steven Argila

3:56

