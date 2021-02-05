Son of the South (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Слушатели
Steven Argila
It Won’t Be Long 'Till We’re Married
Not Choosin' Is A Choice
I’ll Try Anything 3 Times
You’re On The Front Page
You’ll Have A Helluva Story To Tell When You Get There
Find Out Where They Buried Freedom
Knockin'
Why Are You Really Down Here?
I’ll Get You Close
We Gotta Skedaddle
Traveling Down Freedom’s Main Line
Chicken Feathers
Hold On To This For Me
I Wanna Get On That Bus
The Fight For Freedom
Passing The Time
I’ll Tell Daddy You Said Hi
One Of The Most Beautiful Sounds I’d Ever Heard
Should We Be Doing This?
They Killed Herbert Lee
They Didn’t Even Arrest Him
Just Like A White Cat To Feel Comfortable In A Sheet
You Gotta Suffer For The Cause
The Principal Caved
Head Of The Class
Get Him Back In The Car
Cut The Goddamn Rope
Well Don’t Think Too Long
End Credits Score Suite
Basmati Blues (Official Motion Picture Instrumental Score)
Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)