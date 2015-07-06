Sounds of June

Слушатели
Field Recordings
1
I Hear a Larch in My Garden
2
Mother & Child Walking Down a Banbury Side Street
3
A Bees Nest in the Eaves at Llanthony Priory
4
Cardiff Bay Barrage Opening
5
Cardiff Bay Barrage Raising Up
6
A Carousel in Cardiff Bay
7
Green Lane Footpath in Banbury
8
Lambs and Yews in Llanthony Priory Farm
9
More Lambs and Yews in Llanthony Priory Farm
10
The Stillness of Llanthony Priory
11
Our French Bulldog Licking My Legs
12
A Quiet Park in Rumney
13
Starbucks in Mermaid Quay
