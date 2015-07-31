Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sounds of July

Sounds of July

Field Recordings

The Sounds You Could Miss Records  • New Age  • 2015

1

Rain, Crow, Cars and Church Bells

Field Recordings

1:27

2

Wind, Rain, Passing Cars and Distant Church Bells

Field Recordings

1:25

3

Carbis Bay Coastal Path

Field Recordings

0:38

4

Porthmeor Beach Cafe

Field Recordings

1:00

5

Mevagissey Harbour

Field Recordings

1:36

6

Carbis Bay to St Ives by Train

Field Recordings

3:04

7

Archie Brown's for Lunch, Penzance

Field Recordings

1:02

8

King Street, Truro

Field Recordings

0:45

9

The Sound of St Ives Bay from WWII Pill Box, Carbis Bay

Field Recordings

1:12

10

St Ives Bay on the Rocks

Field Recordings

0:51

11

Fresh Water Spring Running into the Sea, Carbis Bay

Field Recordings

0:53

12

Our Bombay Cat Purring and Cleaning

Field Recordings

0:34

