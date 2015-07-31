Sounds of July

Слушатели
Field Recordings
1
Rain, Crow, Cars and Church Bells
2
Wind, Rain, Passing Cars and Distant Church Bells
3
Carbis Bay Coastal Path
4
Porthmeor Beach Cafe
5
Mevagissey Harbour
6
Carbis Bay to St Ives by Train
7
Archie Brown's for Lunch, Penzance
8
King Street, Truro
9
The Sound of St Ives Bay from WWII Pill Box, Carbis Bay
10
St Ives Bay on the Rocks
11
Fresh Water Spring Running into the Sea, Carbis Bay
12
Our Bombay Cat Purring and Cleaning
