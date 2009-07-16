Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Slants! Slants! Revolution

Slants! Slants! Revolution

The Slants

The Slants  • Электроника  • 2009

1

Kokoro (Son of Rust Heart of Everything Mix)

The Slants

6:42

2

Vice Versus Virtue (Bad Love Mix)

The Slants

4:05

3

Love Within My Sins (Dreamland Mix)

The Slants

5:13

4

Capture Me Burning (Everything Is Falling Apart)

The Slants

3:17

5

Sakura Sakura (Warehaus Mix)

The Slants

4:29

6

We Will Never Die (Hong Kong Mix)

The Slants

4:34

7

Stranglehold (Tokyo Mix)

The Slants

4:06

8

Welcome To Doomtown (Downtown Mix)

The Slants

5:33

