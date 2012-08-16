Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mountain Carnival

Mountain Carnival

Manuel & The Music of the Mountains

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Cachita

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:19

2

Yours

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:58

3

Blue Tango

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:35

4

The Bandit

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

3:06

5

Primera

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:23

6

Jealousy

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:28

7

Mountain Carnival

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:36

8

Anema e core

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:40

9

The Breeze & I

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

3:09

10

Carnavalito "Festival of the Flowers"

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:26

11

Amor Amor (Theme from "Broadway Rhythm")

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:23

12

Nights in Rio

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

2:22

13

Adios

ManuelThe Music of the Mountains

3:01

