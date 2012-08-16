Слушатели
Manuel & The Music of the Mountains
1
Cachita
ManuelThe Music of the Mountains
2
Yours
3
Blue Tango
4
The Bandit
5
Primera
6
Jealousy
7
Mountain Carnival
8
Anema e core
9
The Breeze & I
10
Carnavalito "Festival of the Flowers"
11
Amor Amor (Theme from "Broadway Rhythm")
12
Nights in Rio
13
Adios
Nakakabaliw
(TARANTÈ)
Damaged
N'ora Cu tte
Te Sape Tutta Napule
Torz
