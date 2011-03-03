Relaxin' With Frances Faye

Слушатели
Frances Faye
1
Love Is Just Around the Corner
2
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter
3
Don't Blame
4
Ain't Misbehavin'
5
All the Things You Are
6
The Darktown Struder's Ball
7
Just You Just Me
8
You're My Thrill
9
My Baby Just Cares for Me
10
Well All Right
11
The Thrill Is Gone
12
Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
Frances Faye "First openly gay female performer"
Sings Russell Garcia Conducts
Oif’n Pripotchik/Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral
Darktown Strutters' Ball
I Didn't Mean a Word I Said
The Remasters
