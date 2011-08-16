Hot in Harlem, Vol. 2 (1926-1928)

Слушатели
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
1
The Mooche
Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra
2
Louisiana
3
Awful Sad
4
Doin' the Voom Voom
5
Tiger Rag Part I & II
6
Rent Party Blues
7
Paducah
8
Harlem Flat Blues
9
(What Did I Do to Be So) Black and Blue
10
Jungle Jamboree
11
Jolly Wog
12
Jazz Convulsions
13
Oklahoma Stomp
Get Lucky