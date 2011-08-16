Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hot in Harlem, Vol. 2 (1926-1928)

Hot in Harlem, Vol. 2 (1926-1928)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

MVE  • Джаз  • 2011

1

The Mooche

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:14

2

Louisiana

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:04

3

Awful Sad

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:20

4

Doin' the Voom Voom

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:30

5

Tiger Rag Part I & II

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

5:46

6

Rent Party Blues

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:15

7

Paducah

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:10

8

Harlem Flat Blues

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

2:33

9

(What Did I Do to Be So) Black and Blue

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:24

10

Jungle Jamboree

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

2:43

11

Jolly Wog

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

3:06

12

Jazz Convulsions

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

2:54

13

Oklahoma Stomp

Duke EllingtonHis Orchestra

2:44

