Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Flirtation Walk

Flirtation Walk

Robert Farnon & His Orchestra

SINETONE AMR  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Would You Like to Take a Walk

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:58

2

Reflections in the Water

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:42

3

It's Always You

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:50

4

Two Little Girls in Blue

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:13

5

Sweet and Lovely

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:48

6

So Do I

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:57

7

Flirtation Walk

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:55

8

By a Waterfall

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:50

9

Can I Forget You

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:24

10

It's Easy to Remember

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:17

11

Flirtation Waltz

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:48

12

Down By the River

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:20

13

My Foolish Heart

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:15

14

I Love a Lassie

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:57

1

Would You Like to Take a Walk

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:58

2

Reflections in the Water

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:42

3

It's Always You

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:50

4

Two Little Girls in Blue

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:13

5

Sweet and Lovely

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:48

6

So Do I

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:57

7

Flirtation Walk

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:55

8

By a Waterfall

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:50

9

Can I Forget You

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:24

10

It's Easy to Remember

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:17

11

Flirtation Waltz

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:48

12

Down By the River

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:20

13

My Foolish Heart

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

3:15

14

I Love a Lassie

Robert FarnonHis Orchestra

2:57

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Concorde March

Concorde March

Постер альбома Two Cigarettes in the Dark (Plus)

Two Cigarettes in the Dark (Plus)

Постер альбома Love Caught

Love Caught

Постер альбома Open Stage

Open Stage

Постер альбома Melodies

Melodies

Постер альбома Blue Skies

Blue Skies