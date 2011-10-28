Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I've Got to Be Strong

I've Got to Be Strong

Chuck Jackson

Putlabel  • R&B и фанк  • 2011

1

Theme to the Blues No.2 (Instrumental)

Chuck Jackson

2:52

2

Hold On (I'm Coming)

Chuck Jackson

3:29

3

Worksong

Chuck Jackson

2:28

4

Tell Him I'm Not Home

Chuck Jackson

2:40

5

I Don't Want to Cry

Chuck Jackson

2:20

6

I Keep Forgettin'

Chuck Jackson

2:44

7

You Don't Know Like I Know

Chuck Jackson

3:32

8

Get Out of My Life

Chuck Jackson

2:54

9

I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself

Chuck Jackson

2:48

10

Any Day Now

Chuck Jackson

3:25

11

Human

Chuck Jackson

2:33

12

I've Got to Be Strong

Chuck Jackson

1:54

13

Heartbreak Hotel

Chuck Jackson

2:02

14

The Breaking Point

Chuck Jackson

2:24

15

Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying

Chuck Jackson

2:54

16

Down Home Girl

Chuck Jackson

2:14

17

Where Did She Stay

Chuck Jackson

3:10

18

Don't Be Cruel

Chuck Jackson

2:42

19

Shake a Tail Feather

Chuck Jackson

1:59

