Альбом
Постер альбома San Francisco Suite

San Francisco Suite

Rita Abrams & Gregangelo

R. ABRAMS  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

When You Come to San Francisco, You've Come Home

Christina SabatelliRita Abrams & Gregangelo

5:20

2

The Golden Gate Bridge

Bettina DevinRita Abrams & Gregangelo

4:26

3

DELI-cate Topic

Darlene PopovicRandy NazarRita Abrams & Gregangelo

4:42

4

Bridge Bay RAPscallion

Darian GrayRita Abrams & Gregangelo

3:04

5

Indigenous San Francisco

Rita AbramsGregangelo

1:37

6

1906 Great Earthquake

Rita AbramsGregangelo

1:53

7

Girlie Groove

Rita AbramsGregangelo

1:46

8

Dining Out In North Beach

Rita AbramsGregangelo

1:53

9

San FrantAsia

Rita AbramsGregangelo

4:08

10

Mission Mix

Rita AbramsGregangelo

5:44

11

When You Come to San Francisco

Rita AbramsGregangelo

5:54

12

Spanish Expedition

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:37

13

Mexican Settlement

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:50

14

Gold Rush

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:55

15

Russian Hunter

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:40

16

Shang Hai'd

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:54

17

Barbary Coast Exotic

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:55

18

Disgraziata

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:09

19

Melting Pot

Rita AbramsGregangelo

2:11

20

Shake, Rattle and Run

Rita AbramsGregangelo

0:38

