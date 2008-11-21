I Believe In Amsterdam - Heavenly Grooves, Volume 1

Слушатели
Various
1
Te Uo De Na Tapu Se
Koporot'Tu
2
Oh Freedom
resurrection Singers
3
I am Trading Sorrows
Pentecost Revival Choir
4
M'a Yega Si
Suzy Juliet
5
Ahenfo Mu Hen
Gya Nyame Choral Singers
6
Lare Africa
Abraham Luke
7
Om Hem
The Miracle City Singers
8
Aware
Black Grove Rap
9
Wailing Home
SmileyOndrogeni
10
Gyenapinteng
Nana Akua Afriye
11
Lyelyer Bem
Grace
12
The Answer
Gospel Unit
13
Lean On Him
Joe OwusuKimberly Boafe
14
Kwasi Kwasi
15
He'll Never Let You Down
Azalee
16
Amazing Grace
Mercia
17
Believe
Kimberley Boafe
18
Voices of the Bijlmer
Sample
