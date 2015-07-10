Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Superstar 2015 - O Melhor do Top 12

Superstar 2015 - O Melhor do Top 12

Various

Som Livre  • Cаундтреки  • 2015

1

Presságio (Superstar)

LucasOrelha

2:07

2

Onde Quero Star (Superstar)

Devir

2:06

3

Eu Sou de Lá (Superstar)

Dois Africanos

2:24

4

Surreal (Superstar)

Scalene

2:05

5

Piloto Automático (Superstar)

Super Combo

2:10

6

Hoje Eu Quero Sair Só (Superstar)

Kita

2:06

7

A Batida do Coração (Superstar)

Serial Funkers

2:04

8

Meu Erro (Superstar)

Big Time Orchestra

2:12

9

Modelo Adequado (Superstar)

Versalle

2:10

10

Janela (Superstar)

Scambo

2:13

11

Pot-Pourri: Tenho Sede / Rio de Lágrimas (Superstar)

Dona Zaíra

2:06

12

Pot-Pourri: O Cheiro da Carolina / Carolina (Superstar)

Os Gonzagas

2:01

13

Cobertor (Superstar)

LucasOrelha

2:04

14

Da Janela (Superstar)

Devir

2:07

15

Djuba (Superstar)

Dois Africanos

2:16

16

Danse Macabre (Superstar)

Scalene

2:08

17

Epitáfio (Superstar)

Super Combo

2:00

18

Twisted Complicated World (Superstar)

Kita

2:06

19

Mina do Condomínio (Superstar)

Serial Funkers

2:10

20

Vem Quente Que Eu Estou Fervendo (Superstar)

Big Time Orchestra

2:10

21

Verde Mansidão (Superstar)

Versalle

2:19

22

Depois de Ver (Superstar)

Scambo

2:15

23

Tome Forró (Superstar) - Single

Dona Zaíra

2:07

24

Expresso 2222 (Superstar)

Os Gonzagas

2:02

