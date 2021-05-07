Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tony Parenti and His Jazz Stars - the Final Bar

Tony Parenti and His Jazz Stars - the Final Bar

Tony Parenti and his Jazz Stars

Jazzology  • Джаз  • 1999

1

Red Wing

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

5:36

2

Yama Yama Man

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

5:45

3

My Little Bimbo

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

6:26

4

Cotton Town

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

4:59

5

Old Spinning Wheel in the Parlor

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

4:20

6

Chicken Dinner

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

4:54

7

Georgla Camp Meeting

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

5:08

8

When the Midnight Choo Choo Leaves for Alabam

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

6:15

9

Clementine

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

5:11

10

Under the Double Eagle

Tony Parentihis Jazz Stars

8:13

