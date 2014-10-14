Слушатели
Brian Asawa & Diana Tash
1
Conservate Raddoppiate
Diana TashBrian Asawa
2
My Dearest, My Fairest
3
Son tutta duolo
4
Maledetto sia l’aspetto
5
Si si mio cor
6
Io che armato sin hor
7
Se tu della mia morte
8
Oh, Worse Than Death...Angels, Ever Bright and Fair
9
No, No Resistance is but Vain
10
Gia il sole dal Gange
11
Se tu non lasciamore
12
Quel sguardo sdegno setto
13
We the Spirits of the Air
14
Fanciuletta ritrosetta
15
Pur ti miro
16
Cara Speme
17
Sound the Trumpet
Britten: A Midsummer Night's Dream
Mozart: Mitridate, Re di Ponte