Альбом
Постер альбома Spirits of the Air

Spirits of the Air

Brian Asawa & Diana Tash

LML Music  • Классическая музыка  • 2014

1

Conservate Raddoppiate

Diana TashBrian Asawa

3:58

2

My Dearest, My Fairest

Diana TashBrian Asawa

2:45

3

Son tutta duolo

Diana TashBrian Asawa

3:04

4

Maledetto sia l’aspetto

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:17

5

Si si mio cor

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:49

6

Io che armato sin hor

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:41

7

Se tu della mia morte

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:46

8

Oh, Worse Than Death...Angels, Ever Bright and Fair

Diana TashBrian Asawa

4:27

9

No, No Resistance is but Vain

Diana TashBrian Asawa

4:38

10

Gia il sole dal Gange

Diana TashBrian Asawa

2:00

11

Se tu non lasciamore

Diana TashBrian Asawa

6:36

12

Quel sguardo sdegno setto

Diana TashBrian Asawa

2:04

13

We the Spirits of the Air

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:44

14

Fanciuletta ritrosetta

Diana TashBrian Asawa

1:45

15

Pur ti miro

Diana TashBrian Asawa

3:55

16

Cara Speme

Diana TashBrian Asawa

5:03

17

Sound the Trumpet

Diana TashBrian Asawa

4:03

