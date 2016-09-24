Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Spaghettiman (Original Score)

Spaghettiman (Original Score)

Vance Kotrla

Broken Image Entertainment  • Cаундтреки  • 2016

1

Dale Is a Super Nice Guy

Vance Kotrla

1:18

2

Resume Blues

Vance Kotrla

1:22

3

Microwaves Can Be Unreliable

Vance Kotrla

0:58

4

Bad Spaghetti

Vance Kotrla

0:21

5

Wrong Kind of Bowl

Vance Kotrla

0:42

6

Dale Is Super Concerned

Vance Kotrla

0:50

7

Neon and No Place to Go

Vance Kotrla

0:32

8

Who Are You?

Vance Kotrla

0:59

9

Just Like Superman

Vance Kotrla

1:00

10

Dammit Dammit Dammit

Vance Kotrla

0:25

11

Gary Looks Just Like My Friend Mike Newhouse

Vance Kotrla

1:26

12

Probably Die Soon Blues

Vance Kotrla

0:56

13

Internet Famous

Vance Kotrla

0:54

14

Dale Is Super Disappointed

Vance Kotrla

0:32

15

Dad-Pants Skips Out

Vance Kotrla

0:54

16

Dale Is Super Well-Hidden

Vance Kotrla

2:34

17

A Beauty Pageant for Jackasses

Vance Kotrla

2:55

18

Super Dead

Vance Kotrla

2:21

19

Dale Is Super Full of Rage

Vance Kotrla

0:55

20

And to Garbage We Shall Return

Vance Kotrla

1:47

21

Driving in Slow Motion

Vance Kotrla

0:37

22

Hey Hey (Instrumental)

Vance Kotrla

3:29

23

Fight!

Vance Kotrla

2:56

24

Rooftops and Redemption

Vance Kotrla

1:30

25

Hey Hey (Vocal)

Vance Kotrla

3:29

