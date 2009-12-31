Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Georgian Anthem

The Georgian Anthem

The Choir of New College Oxford, Dave Burchell

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 2009

1

God is Our Help and Strength

Dave Burchell

9:02

2

Lord, Let Me Know Mine End

Dave Burchell

6:47

3

10 Voluntaries, Op. 7: No. 9, Voluntary in G Major

Dave Burchell

3:50

4

O Worship The Lord

Dave Burchell

9:10

5

Turn Thee Unto Me, O Lord

Dave Burchell

6:18

6

10 Voluntaries, Op. 5: No. 5, Voluntary in D Major

Dave Burchell

5:08

7

How Long Wilt Thou Forget Me?

Dave Burchell

8:28

8

My Strength Will I Ascribe

Dave Burchell

7:12

9

Voluntary No. 5 in G Major, Op. 2

Dave Burchell

5:41

10

O Where Shall Wisdom Be Found?

Dave Burchell

7:18

