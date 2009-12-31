The Georgian Anthem

Слушатели
The Choir of New College Oxford, Dave Burchell
God is Our Help and Strength
Dave Burchell
Lord, Let Me Know Mine End
10 Voluntaries, Op. 7: No. 9, Voluntary in G Major
O Worship The Lord
Turn Thee Unto Me, O Lord
10 Voluntaries, Op. 5: No. 5, Voluntary in D Major
How Long Wilt Thou Forget Me?
My Strength Will I Ascribe
Voluntary No. 5 in G Major, Op. 2
O Where Shall Wisdom Be Found?
Purcell: Sacred Music